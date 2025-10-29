FEMA denies Michigan's appeal for more aid in the aftermath of historic ice storm

(WXYZ) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied an appeal by the State of Michigan for more aid after the historic ice storm earlier this year.

Last week, the state announced that FEMA rejected Michigan's appeal for three different FEMA aid programs.

The denials were for:



Individual Assistance: Helps residents with housing and disaster-related losses in Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego and Presque Isle counties, and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians

Public Assistance Category F: Funds permanent repairs to damaged utilities for Alcona, Alpna, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska, Mackinac, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego and Presque Isle counties, and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians

HMGP: Funds long-term projects to reduce future risks

“While the denial of additional federal aid is disappointing, Michigan has a strong foundation for recovery,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, the deputy state director of emergency management and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD.) “Together with our local and state partners, we will continue to provide the support and coordination needed to help communities recover.”

The state said its appeal for denial of HMGP funds, which fund long-term projects to reduce future risks, is still under review.

President Donald Trump approved a federal disaster declaration on July 22, 2025, for 13 counties and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

The ice storm at the end of March 2025 hit several counties and caused widespread damage across Northern Michigan.