FEMA opens Grosse Pointe document drop-off site for metro Detroiters affected by flood

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — FEMA has opened a drive-thru-only center at the Grosse Pointe City Department of Public Safety, 17320 Mack, to assist any metro Detroiter impacted by June flooding.

RELATED: FEMA opens document drop-off center in Ypsilanti to assist residents affected by June 25-26 flooding

People can drop off supporting documentation if you've already initiated an application for assistance, or additional documentation if you've been denied.

Drivers are asked to enter the area off Mack. The site will be open from July 27 until further notice. No walk-ups will be accepted.

Additionally, applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA—you can mail, fax or submit them online as well. Information on these options can be found in your FEMA letter.

Applicants and staff at the centers will be required to follow CDC COVID-19 safety guidance.

Before visiting any center, survivors should register for federal assistance one of the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov;

Using the FEMA App ; or

Call 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). TTY users can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, seven days a week. Multilingual operators are available.

Anyone requiring a reasonable accommodation (ASL interpreting, Braille, Large print, etc.) can call 800-621-3362 to request assistance in advance or ask the recovery staff at the center for assistance.

For more information about Michigan’s recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4607.

FEMA assistance is currently available to residents in Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The deadline for individuals to apply for disaster assistance is Sept. 13, 2021.