FEMA opens recovery centers in SE MI to assist survivors of Aug. 2023 storms

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — FEMA has announced the opening of Disaster Recovery Centers on February 26 to help residents begin to recover from the August 24-26, 2023 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding.

Residents from the following counties are eligible to receive FEMA assistance:



Eaton

Ingham

Ionia

Kent

Livingston

Macomb

Monroe

Oakland

Wayne

“Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration at the center can help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant and get their questions answered in person,” FEMA said Sunday.

“Assistance in languages other than English, including American Sign Language (ASL), and translated materials are available at the centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available.”

Residents can visit any center for assistance.

Recovery centers will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The following FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Centers will be available beginning, Feb. 26 at 8:00 a.m.:

Eaton County — Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2

Lansing Community College –West Campus

5708 Cornerstone Drive, Lansing, MI 48917

Wayne County — Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2

Gibraltar City Hall

29450 Munro St., Gibraltar, MI 48173

Macomb County — Open until further notice

Opened 8:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23

Chesterfield Township Fire Department Central Station

33991 23 Mile Road, Chesterfield, MI 48047

Ingham County — Closing permanently 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2

Opened 8:00 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22

Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority

1296 W. Grand River Ave., Williamston, MI 48895

FEMA says more recovery centers will be opened soon.

For more information or to find the center closest to you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

