FEMA to close 3 disaster recovery centers this week, 1 to open in Macomb County

METRO DETROIT, (WXYZ) — Three disaster recovery centers in the Metro Detroit area are set to cease operations this week.

Upcoming Center Closures:



The center located on the third floor at Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, Michigan 48126, will close at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14.

The center located at the Salvation Army, 3000 Conner St., Detroit, Michigan 48215, will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

The center located in the City Office Buildings Complex at the Southfield Center, 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield, Michigan 48076, will close at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

The state says help will remain available at the State of Michigan-FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Hamtramck City Hall and Kemeny Recreation Center.

They are located at:



Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort St., Detroit, Michigan 48217

Hamtramck City Hall, 3401 Evaline St., Hamtramck, Michigan 48212

Hours for both centers are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

They also say a new Macomb County center will open next Tuesday on October 19.

It will be located in Eastpointe City Hall, 23200 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, Michigan 48021 and be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Flood victims can also use these alternative methods to apply or update applications:

