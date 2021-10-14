Watch
News

Actions

FEMA to close 3 disaster recovery centers this week, 1 to open in Macomb County

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps
Flooding
Flooding
Posted at 11:45 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 11:45:19-04

METRO DETROIT, (WXYZ) — Three disaster recovery centers in the Metro Detroit area are set to cease operations this week.

Upcoming Center Closures:

  • The center located on the third floor at Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave., Dearborn, Michigan 48126, will close at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14.
  • The center located at the Salvation Army, 3000 Conner St., Detroit, Michigan 48215, will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
  • The center located in the City Office Buildings Complex at the Southfield Center, 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield, Michigan 48076, will close at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

The state says help will remain available at the State of Michigan-FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Hamtramck City Hall and Kemeny Recreation Center.

They are located at:

  • Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort St., Detroit, Michigan 48217
  • Hamtramck City Hall, 3401 Evaline St., Hamtramck, Michigan 48212

Hours for both centers are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

They also say a new Macomb County center will open next Tuesday on October 19.

It will be located in Eastpointe City Hall, 23200 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, Michigan 48021 and be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Flood victims can also use these alternative methods to apply or update applications:

  • Call FEMA toll -free at 800-621-3362 (TTY): 800-462-7585;
  • Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!