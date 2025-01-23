Femology, a Detroit organization empowering female entrepreneurs, launches at NewLab

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Meagan Ward is a powerhouse and has made it her mission to put women at the forefront of business. She does so through her organization, Femology.

"It’s like the science of women in business," Ward said.

She said that it all started 11 years ago when she was running her marketing company out of "coffee shops and libraries and anywhere I could."

She came across dozens of other women doing the same — each looking for a way to network and grow their business.

"I started to ideate what would this look like to bring all these women under one roof?" Ward said.

Thus the idea of Femology was born.

Statistically, 48% of women in business lack competent advisers to guide them through entrepreneurship.

Femology gives their members access to that and much more through their Female Founders School.

"Female Founders School is an all-encompassing program where you get access to entrepreneurial education, mentors, advisers and also funding opportunities," Ward explained.

"I’ve already told my friends about it," Sam Cerwin said.

Cerwin is a Femology member and the owner of BeReworn.

She said that the Female Founder School helped her grow her business.

"My favorite part is the ecosystem," Cerwin said. "Being supported by other female founders, I think that is something you can benefit a lot from."

A report by Babson College found that less than 3% of companies with venture capital funding had female CEOs.

On Saturday, Femology will celebrate their grand opening at Newlab at Michigan Central Station and will continue working to change that statistic.

Ward said that hundreds of driven women have already applied to be members.

"It feels very much a revival. We still have so much work to do," Ward said.