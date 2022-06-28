Fenton restaurant damaged after dumpster fire spreads

FENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fire officials are on the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Fenton.

The fire is at Mill St. And Adelaide. It began as a dumpster fire that spread to a nearby restaurant.

The restaurant has been identified as El Topo Restaurant. Video from Chopper 7 shows extensive damage to the rear and roof of the building.

The restaurant addressed the fire in a Facebook post, saying:

As some of you may know, this afternoon the building for El Topo and The Relief & Resource Co. suffered a fire. The firefighters did an outstanding job taming the blaze as soon as they could. Thankfully all of our team members were safely evacuated. We will be closed until further notice while we assess the damage. THANK YOU to all of the firefighters who worked so swiftly to take care of this unfortunate situation.

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries.