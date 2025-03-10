Ferndale police investigate after Detroit man shot & killed over the weekend

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ferndale Police are investigating after a Detroit man was shot and killed over the weekend.

Police got the call of shots fired near the intersection of 8 Mile and Woodward Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 9, with one caller saying they saw a person lying outside of a Ford Escape in the roadway on the southbound Woodward Avenue bridge.

Responders found a 27-year-old Detroit man, who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man was driving southbound on Woodward when an unknown suspect, who is on the loose, shot into his vehicle multiple times.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the victim’s family as well as loved ones during this difficult time. We are committed to finding those responsible.” said Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi. “We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing justice to the victim and his family.”

Anyone with information on this matter is encouraged to contact Ferndale detectives at (248)541-3650, extension 5.