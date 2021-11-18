Ferndale police say they are investigating possible abduction of high school student

(WXYZ) — Ferndale police say they are investigating the possible abduction of a high school student.

Police say the incident occurred on Nov. 17 and that the Ferndale High School student has been recovered safely.

According to police, the possible abduction happened during school hours but not at the school or on school property. According to a letter from the Ferndale superintendent, the incident happened at a gas station while the alleged victim was refueling her car between classes.

The letter also mentioned counselors would be available for any students who wanted to speak with someone about the event.

Two suspects are reportedly in custody, according to police.

Police say no additional information could be provided at this time, but they say the community is safe as it relates to this case.

The police department is working with the FBI on this case, according to a release from Ferndale police.

