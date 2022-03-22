Volunteers Needed: Ferndale Pride 2022 festival to be held on June 4

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ferndale Pride 2022, one of the largest LGBTQAI festivals in the state of Michigan, is putting the calling out for volunteers for this year's festival which takes place on June 4.

Almost every shift is two hours and you can pick up as many shifts as you would like. Volunteers will help keep the event running smoothly and help clean up after the festival. You can sign up as a single volunteer or create a group team. You can view the list of shifts and register to become a volunteer here.

Nearly 200 vendors will line the streets of downtown Ferndale this year for the festival. There will be two states featuring entertainment and dancing. There will be something for everyone with bars, shops, and restaurants participating.

Vendors will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. but some may stay home as late as 10:00 p.m. near the entertainment stages.

For more information on Ferndale Pride 2022, including participating vendors and parking information, click here.