Ferndale residents raise air quality concerns as I-696 construction dust settles on homes

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — As crews prepare for another major traffic shift on Interstate 696, some Ferndale residents say the biggest problem is not congestion but the dust they say construction has left behind.

Watch the report from Tony Geftos in the video player below:

Ferndale Residents Say I-696 Construction Dust Is Affecting Air Quality Concerns

The Restore the Reuther project is set to reach another milestone this weekend as westbound traffic shifts back to the westbound side of the freeway. The transition requires a full weekend closure in both directions.

Residents who live near the interstate say dust from the prolonged construction project has accumulated on their homes, vehicles and windows.

Martin Smith said he washes his truck every other day because of the buildup.

“Just yesterday I washed my truck and you can just see it's just dirt,” Smith said. “All day, every day, that's what I'm breathing in.”

TONY GEFTOS Martin Smith says he washes dust from nearby I-696 construction off his truck every other day

Smith said the issue has come and gone over the past year but remains a concern because of its potential impact on health.

“I don't know what I'm breathing in,” he said.

Other neighbors, including Ed Spilker and Scotty Iulianelli, said they have also noticed dust settling throughout the area.

“Everything around here is always covered,” Spilker said. “Every time it rains, your windshield has mud residue on it.”

Iulianelli said dust frequently enters his home and has prompted concerns about local air quality.

“It's just a full-on dust storm,” he said.

TONY GEFTOS Scotty Iulianelli, 44, contacted 7 News Detroit after he says he developed respiratory issues. He's concerned they may stem from dust particles created by construction on I-696.

Iulianelli said he filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, known as EGLE, and wants to know whether air quality from the construction zone could be contributing to respiratory problems he has recently experienced.

“I've never had breathing problems,” he said. “I'm going to urgent care because I'm like, ‘What is this?’”

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said the department used standard practices to reduce dust throughout the project.

TONY GEFTOS Construction crews on I-696 wear masks as they work on the "Restore the Reuther" project.

“We followed industry standard practices to mitigate dust, including using water trucks daily to control dust and using vac broom trucks to sweep dust,” Cross said in an email. “We performed weekly soil erosion and sedimentation control inspections and have documented reports on file. All dust was contained to the best of our ability during the duration of this project.”

Cross said westbound I-696 traffic will move back to its permanent alignment this weekend, with eastbound lanes expected to return to normal before the end of the year as the project nears completion.

MDOT expects westbound I-696 from Interstate 75 to M-10 to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. Most westbound ramps are also expected to reopen at that time.

AI Conversion Disclaimer: This story was reformatted into AP style and digital publishing formats with AI assistance. All facts, quotes and attribution should be reviewed by newsroom staff prior to publication.

