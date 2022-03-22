Ferndale studio owner commemorates Women's History Month with women-themed paintings

FERNDALE, MI (WXYZ) — Every year the month of March is declared Women’s History Month. The national holiday is used as a time to honor women and their contributions to American history.

“And we’re actually celebrating it all month long," owner of Painting With a Twist in Ferndale Michelle Lewis said.

Throughout the month of March, Lewis has been highlighting prominent women in history during her paint classes.

"This week is Rosie the Riveter,” she said.

Lewis says as a woman in business, she feels like it's her duty to commemorate the female legends who’ve come before her.

“I’m empowered to do it because I am a woman, and I am a business owner. So I can choose to do this—bring Women’s History Month to Painting With a Twist.”

And for some paint shop visitors, celebrating Women’s History Month and Painting With a Twist is like a win-win.

“Oh, I make it a priority to support women businesses as much as I can,” painter Kiisha Gladden said.

Gladden says minority-owned businesses like this one should be here to stay.

“I mean I think it's important for the growth of the entire community,” she said.

She also thinks Painting With a Twist is bringing a positive impact on the Ferndale community.

“We’re all about women’s empowerment,” paint instructor Jacqueline Cook said.

Besides Rosie the Riveter, the shop has also painted Mexican Painter Frida Kahlo. This upcoming Wednesday, the paint studio will feature a painting that commemorates Vice President Kamala Harris.

Painting with a Twist is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.. For more information on the studio or to sign up for a class, click here.