Ferndale teen shot during unsupervised hotel stay has passed away

(WXYZ) — The teen who was shot during an unsupervised hotel stay in Southfield over the weekend has passed away, a family spokesperson confirms to WXYZ-TV.

Southfield police say officers were called to the Westin Hotel at 1500 Town Center around 8:42 a.m. on Sunday. That’s where they reportedly found the 15-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Teen shot at hotel fighting for his life

Police say they believe the victim was in the room, unsupervised, with two other juveniles when he was shot. Police say they are investigating how the teens were left alone in the room, but say that an adult may have obtained the room online and then turned it over to the kids.

They believe up to five teens may have been in the room at the time.

Southfield Police took one teenager who had two guns on him into custody Sunday. Police Chief Elvin Barren said one of the firearms had been stolen from someone in Flint back in June and there was no record of the second gun.

Detectives are still trying to determine who actually pulled the trigger.

Ferndale teen shot in hotel room during unsupervised stay, police say

The victim attended Loyola High School in Detroit where counselors, psychologists, and clergy have been on hand since the incident to assist anyone in need.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 248-796-5500 with reference case number 24-5073. If you’d like to remain anonymous, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

