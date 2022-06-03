Ferndale wellness center distributing free baby formula to parents amid nationwide shortage

FERNDALE, MI (WXYZ) — Honey, a wellness center for moms in Ferndale is giving away free formula to parents amid the nationwide baby formula shortage.

The center will distribute the formula every Monday through Friday as the shortage continues.

Moms looking for formula can simply walk in and pick up formula for free between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m..

The center is also accepting donations of unopened formulas. Those looking to donate can drop it off at the center located at 3138 Hilton Road during the same time frame.