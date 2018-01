Ferry on St. Clair River shut down after ice damages dock

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports owners of the Bluewater Ferry announced the closure Thursday and aren't sure when the ferry connecting Marine City, Michigan, and Sombra, Ontario, will resume operations. Extensive structural damage is reported at the dock.

Rob Dalgety, who owns the ferry with his brother, says contractors planned to assess the damage Friday and determine what steps are needed next. He says traffic on the ferry is typically slow this time of year, though it's used daily by workers crossing the border.

Ice jams along the St. Clair River have caused some recent flooding as well.