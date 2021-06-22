Festival of the Hills in Rochester Hills returning in August with fireworks show

(WXYZ) — One of the largest fireworks shows in Michigan, Festival of the Hills in Rochester Hills is returning this year and will happen later this summer.

Normally scheduled at the end of June, the festival will happen on Wednesday, Aug. 11. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Festival of the Hills has been a summer tradition for the region,” Mayor Bryan Barnett said in a release. “After taking a hiatus last year, we’re excited to welcome our neighbors back to Borden Park to enjoy a night of food, family fun, and of course fireworks!”

It happens at Borden Park near the corner of Hamlin and John R. with fireworks starting at 9:36 p.m. Music will start at 6 p.m. and there will be a petting zoo, inflatables, food options and more.