Festive trolley offering free rides to 5 stops throughout Downtown Detroit

Bedrock Detroit is launching a free festive trolley with five stops across Downtown Detroit for the holiday season.

Called the Holly Trolley, the trolley will run Thursday-Sunday to help people get throughout Downtown Detroit for shopping, food, drinks and more.

It's running now through Jan. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. They will run every 15 minutes and can fit up to 30 riders. They are also ADA accessible.

The first stop is the Book Tower, which is decked out in holiday decor. Then, it will go to Capitol Park, Campus Martius Park, Parker's Alley/The Belt/Greektown and then to Columbia St. near the upper portion of Woodward Ave.