Fifth Third Bank celebrates 5/3 by giving babies born at certain hospitals college savings vouchers

(WXYZ) — Fifth Third Bank announced that it is surprising families with babies born at certain hospitals in Detroit on May 3 with a special voucher to open a college savings account.

Each year, Fifth Third celebrates May 3 (5/3) with community service and giving activities.

According to the bank, this year, they are bringing the program to Detroit and partnering with the hospitals affiliated with Henry Ford Health, Detroit Medical Center and McLaren Health.

The families that have babies born on May 3 will receive a $1,053 voucher for a 529 College Savings Plan, a DoorDash gift card and baby gifts, the bank says. Local labor and delivery nurses will also receive gifts.

“It is a privilege to welcome the newest members of our community on this important day for Fifth Third. We believe strongly in increasing financial access and mobility in the communities we serve to create brighter financial futures for the next generation,” Fifth Third Eastern Michigan Regional President David Girodat said in a statement. “And as a father and grandfather, I know how important it is to support parents by giving them a head start on saving for their children's educational future."

The bank will also do the giveaways at hospitals in Fort Myers and Naples, Florida.

“Labor and delivery units are always a special place to work, and today our team is extra excited to help surprise families with these generous gifts. Our friends at Fifth Third are offering families a wonderful financial foundation upon which to build their future,” Henry Ford Health Senior Vice President and System Chief Nurse Executive Eric Wallis said in a statement.