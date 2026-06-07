Filmmakers set to dive to deepest part of Lake Superior as part of new documentary

LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — As part of a new documentary about the Great Lakes, filmmakers plan to dive to the deepest part of Lake Superior, and will livestream their footage later this morning.

Very few people have dived to Superior Maximus, the deepest part of the lake. Very little is known about what exactly is down there, but phenomena has emerged surrounding the depths, such as the emaciated siscowet lake trout — "zombie fish" — that have been observed in these waters.

"Michigan Department of Natural Resources fisheries research biologist Shawn Sitar and the crew of the research vessel Lake Char will join filmmakers Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick to explore Superior Maximus as it has never been seen before — using a cutting-edge ROV (remotely operated underwater vehicle) equipped with high-resolution cameras," the DNR told us in a press release.

Watch a sneak peek of the documentary

Watch a sneak peek of the Lake Superior documentary from Inspired Planet Productions

WXYZ

"We spent the last week going deeper and deeper and deeper, 362 meters is the deepest we've ever been the other day," Yvonne said. "Where we're headed is over 400 meters, 1300 feet, that's 35 school buses down stacked on top of each other. We really have been working up to that deepest dive."

Web Extra: Watch our full interviews with the filmmakers and DNR research biologist Shawn Silar

Web Extra: Filmmakers talk to Whitney Burney ahead of dive to deepest part of Lake Superior

Web Extra: Whitney Burney interviews DNR research biologist Shawn Sitar ahead of new Lake Superior documentary

You can watch a live stream of the dive, debuting at 11 a.m. this morning, at this link. You can also learn more about the documentary, 'Hidden Below: The Great Lakes' at this link.