With Election Day just days away, Michigan’s U.S. Senate candidates are making a final push across the state, rallying supporters and working to secure every vote they can.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed rallied with students and supporters Monday night at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, where he was joined by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

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Final push for votes: Rogers, El-Sayed rally supporters across Michigan

“I want you to leave here and say this is my democracy and I’m going to fight for it,” El-Sayed told the crowd.

WXYZ Abdul El Sayed

Meanwhile, Republican Mike Rogers gathered with supporters in Grand Rapids, where he was joined by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“People are fired up like we have never seen them before. And I think they know what’s at stake. And this crowd looks like you’re ready to defend freedom," Rogers said.

WXYZ Mike Rogers

Rogers framed the election around what he described as “faith, family, freedom” and urged supporters to turn out.

“This is our chance to stand up for our children, our grandchildren,” Rogers said. “This is our chance to say we will stand up for liberty.”

In Ann Arbor, El-Sayed argued that the progressive policies at the center of his campaign can appeal to voters statewide.

“For a long time, people who ran on Medicare for All, people who ran on standing up to corporations, people who ran on unions, they were told, ‘Yeah, that’s fine on a bright blue dot like Ann Arbor, or it’s fine in New York or Vermont or California, but you can’t win in a state like Michigan,’” El-Sayed said. “Yes, you can.”

Young voters could play key role

With the race coming down to its final days, Wayne State University professor Marick Masters said getting young voters to the polls could make a difference.

“You're in a very close election and a few thousand votes could make the difference,” Masters said.

He said campaigns want young voters not only motivated to cast their own ballots, but also encouraging their friends to vote.

“If this group is highly activated and motivated to get their friends out and to vote, you want them to come to the polls in the greatest numbers possible,” Masters said.

University of Michigan students at the Ann Arbor rally also emphasized the importance of young people participating in the election.

“I would say definitely do your research,” U-M senior Ava Donnelly said when asked what she would tell young voters who have not yet voted. “I think it’s important to know what you’re voting for, what you’re supporting.”

U-M junior Mike Lucas said rallies can help turn enthusiasm among younger voters into ballots.

“A lot of times we don’t see enough young voters come out and show their support for who they want to support,” Lucas said. “Rallies like these go a really long way into making those votes actually happen.”

Both Rogers and El-Sayed still have campaign stops planned across Michigan as they make their final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day.

