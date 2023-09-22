Final weekend of the Detroit Auto Show is this weekend

You still have time to test-drive the future at the North American International Auto Show in Downtown Detroit.

Organizers are gearing up for the final weekend of the public show.

Dozens of brands are on display at Huntington Place, showcasing the latest and greatest from automakers and innovators around the world.

Visitors can take part in indoor ride-alongs on the show floor and outdoor ride-and-drives on Detroit's Grand Prix circuit.

Showgoers also have a chance to kick the tires on some of the most exciting electric vehicles on the market at the all-new Power Michigan EV Experience.

The show runs through this Sunday night.

