Financial assistance for up to 12 months of rent now available for eligible Detroit tenants

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit announced that income-qualifying tenants who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 can apply to receive up to 12 months of rental assistance.

The city said the assistance is made possible from a $50 million COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program fund that was approved for Detroit last week. The goal is to help keep Detroit residents in their homes and offer them legal assistance if they are currently facing eviction.

“With the federal moratorium on evictions lifting at the end of this month, we need to keep every Detroiter in their home, and now, more help is available,” said Mayor Mike Duggan in a press release. “I would like to thank the governor and our nonprofit partners for stepping up to help protect Detroiters from being evicted and helping to ensure that they emerge from this pandemic with the security of knowing they are not at risk of being pushed out of their homes.”

Eligibility requirements for applicants:

1. Household income is below 80% area median income (AMI)



For Example: Detroit household of 1 person earning under $44,000 or household of 4 persons earning under $62,800 would qualify

2. Have experienced an eligible COVID19 hardship since March 13, 2020



Member of household qualified for unemployment

Member of household has had at least a 10% reduction in income

Member of household has incurred significant costs (over $500)

3. Household can demonstrate risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability evidenced by a past due utility or rent notice



The city says unlike with previous funding, tenants do not have to have been served with an eviction notice to qualify. The following income-qualifying individuals can apply:

Renters with a court order summons, complaint, or judgment against them.

Renters who are behind on rent and/or utilities and have a past due notice.

Landlords with tenants who are behind in rent.

People who are interested in applying, can visit here or call the Detroit Eviction Helpline at 866-313-2520 (8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. until noon Saturday). Utility assistance is also available. The city says tenants earning up to 50% AMI are eligible to receive an extra $500 if needed to pay utilities.