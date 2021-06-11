Fire at historic barn in Canton was caused by colored smoke bombs, burning paper

(WXYZ) — The Canton Fire Department said a fire that destroyed the historic Cady-Boyer Barn was caused by fireworks and burning paper.

According to police, ground fireworks, colored smoke bombs and burning paper was used for a social media post, but caused the fire.

The barn was destroyed and a silo nearby was severely damaged due to the fire.

"While the fire was unintentional, this incident serves as a strong reminder that even small novelty fireworks can cause significant damage," the department said.

No one was injured and no other historic structures at the park were damaged.