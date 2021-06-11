Watch
News

Actions

Fire at historic barn in Canton was caused by colored smoke bombs, burning paper

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 10:37:00-04

(WXYZ) — The Canton Fire Department said a fire that destroyed the historic Cady-Boyer Barn was caused by fireworks and burning paper.

According to police, ground fireworks, colored smoke bombs and burning paper was used for a social media post, but caused the fire.

The barn was destroyed and a silo nearby was severely damaged due to the fire.

"While the fire was unintentional, this incident serves as a strong reminder that even small novelty fireworks can cause significant damage," the department said.

No one was injured and no other historic structures at the park were damaged.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!