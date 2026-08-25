DETROIT (WXYZ) — A house fire on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning spread to the house next door, but the Detroit Fire Department confirmed that no one was injured in the large fire.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

Fire at vacant home on Detroit's west side spreads to house next door, no injuries reported

Chopper 7 shows massive house fire

Chopper 7 show massive house fire in Detroit

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 1660 block of Burlingame Street. The house, which neighbors say is a vacant home, has been ruled a total loss by fire officials.

Battalion Chief Jeffrey Urbas told us that by the time first responders got there, it was not safe to send firefighters in, because fire was coming from all the windows and the roof. The fire extended to the second floor of the home next door, but DFD got the lone occupant of that next door home out.

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"It's a big home," Urbas said. "Old construction, heavy timber, so yea like I said, it was going through the roof, I could see it coming here myself. It was a big fire."

The fire proceeded to spread to the ground, but DFD was able to contain the fire quickly.

Demontae Moore lives across the street from the house that caught fire.

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"Literally I had gotten off of work at 12 (am), so it had been a long night," Moore said. "By the time I get home, fast forward a few hours, I haven't even been asleep yet. It just so happened that I heard crackling at first, and I was thinking it was behind my house, actually in the alley, but it just so happened to be in the front. I look in the front, I woke up my sister, I happen to look out the window and the whole house was ablaze."

Moore went on to say that his sister called 911. Moore, who said that no one lived in the house that caught fire, said he also heard a large boom early in the morning

"I thought it was gun shots at first, but it really wasn't, stuff was just falling from the house because it was a fire," Moore said.

Web Extras: Watch our full interviews with Chief Urbas and Moore

DFD Battalion Chief speaks on house fire on Detroit's west side