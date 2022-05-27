Fire crews battling flames at Traffic Jam & Snug in Midtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Fire crews are on scene at Traffic Jam & Snug in Midtown Detroit battling flames that went up overnight.

Smoke is continuing to drift overtop Shinola (other side of Canfield) which shares a wall with Traffic Jam. Fire crews are on the roof now working to contain. I do not see any visible smoke inside Shinola, just dimmed lights @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/GO7Y5Crnjs — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanzWXYZ) May 27, 2022

The restaurant, located at the corner of West Canfield and Second Avenue, is connected to several other businesses.

Right now, fire officials confirm that no one was inside of the burning building, but they believe the restaurant will likely be a total loss.

Traffic Jam & Snug is a staple in Midtown. The restaurant was established in 1965.

Around 5:30 a.m. fire crews continued to battle flames and smoke coming out of the restaurant. Nearby residents have videos showing that the flames began as early at 2:30 a.m..

This video was taken by a nearby resident around 2:30 this morning. His windows were open and he could smell the smoke.



Traffic Jam restaurant in Midtown @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/rLlRCrlquz — Jenn Schanz (@JennSchanzWXYZ) May 27, 2022

Traffic Jam & Snug is connected to a shop called Shinola. Officials say damage to that business will only be minor thanks to the restaurant's firewall.

Traffic Jam's owner also tells 7 Action News that the brewery inside the restaurant appears to be saved as well because of the firewall.