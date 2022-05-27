Watch
Fire crews battling flames at Traffic Jam & Snug in Midtown Detroit

Posted at 5:36 AM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 05:55:14-04

(WXYZ) — Fire crews are on scene at Traffic Jam & Snug in Midtown Detroit battling flames that went up overnight.

The restaurant, located at the corner of West Canfield and Second Avenue, is connected to several other businesses.

Right now, fire officials confirm that no one was inside of the burning building, but they believe the restaurant will likely be a total loss.

Traffic Jam & Snug is a staple in Midtown. The restaurant was established in 1965.

Around 5:30 a.m. fire crews continued to battle flames and smoke coming out of the restaurant. Nearby residents have videos showing that the flames began as early at 2:30 a.m..

Traffic Jam & Snug is connected to a shop called Shinola. Officials say damage to that business will only be minor thanks to the restaurant's firewall.

Traffic Jam's owner also tells 7 Action News that the brewery inside the restaurant appears to be saved as well because of the firewall.

