Fire crews investigate house fire on Detroit's west side; no injuries reported

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Crews in Detroit spent the morning battling a house fire on the city's west side.

The fire chief on the scene told us the call came in around 6:45 a.m. for a house fire at I-96 and I-94, near Corktown.

Chopper 7 shows crews battling house fire on city's west side

Chopper 7 shows crews battling house fire on Detroit's west side

The fire in the two-story home started in the back of the home, spreading to both floors. We're told that no one was inside the home, but investigators say it's unclear if this home was vacant.

Firefighters are working to find hotspots now, with the chief saying that it took crews less than 10 minutes to knock flames down.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, with authorities saying it likely started on the first floor of the home.