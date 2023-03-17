Fire crews on scene of possible house explosion in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights Fire Chief David Brogan has confirmed they are investigating a possible explosion Friday at a home in the 18730 block of Power Avenue.

Crews from the Dearborn Fire Department and Taylor Fire Department are on the scene assisting.

At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.

Chopper 7 was over the scene this afternoon and showed a home with multiple collapsed walls.

Fire investigating possible house explosion in Dearborn Heights

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.