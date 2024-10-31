Watch Now
News

Actions

Fire officials, U.S. Coast Guard searching for person in Detroit River

Multiple emergency agencies were on the Detroit River on Thursday morning to search for a reported person in the water.
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard and the Detroit Fire Department are searching for a person in the Detroit River on Halloween morning.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to us that they got a notification about a person in the water around 4:30 a.m. this morning. They have been searching with the Detroit Fire team, but as of 8:15 a.m., they have not found theperson.

Fire Officials tell us that another fire boat is heading in on shift switch as the search continues.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene and we will update this story with more info when it becomes readily available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share your story with us!