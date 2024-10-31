Fire officials, U.S. Coast Guard searching for person in Detroit River

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard and the Detroit Fire Department are searching for a person in the Detroit River on Halloween morning.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to us that they got a notification about a person in the water around 4:30 a.m. this morning. They have been searching with the Detroit Fire team, but as of 8:15 a.m., they have not found theperson.

Fire Officials tell us that another fire boat is heading in on shift switch as the search continues.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene and we will update this story with more info when it becomes readily available.