(WXYZ) — A fire was reported at an apartment complex in Van Buren Township that is leaving more than a dozen residents displaced.

It's the same apartment complex where a fighter jet crashed last month after the Thunder over Michigan Air Show.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire, but we're told there were about 11 apartments impacted by the fire.

Crews are still on scene as they work to put out hotspots in the apartment.