Firefighter suffers burns during fire in Ypsilanti Township, expected to be OK

Posted at 4:40 PM, Apr 10, 2023
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A firefighter was injured while at the scene of a fire in Ypsilanti Township Monday morning.

The fire happened around 8 a.m. at a townhome on Villa Drive near Leforge Road and W. Clark Road.

Authorities said one firefighter suffered first- and second-degree burns on the neck, back and ears. The firefighter is expected to be OK. 

Officials said two homeowners jumped from a window on the second floor but were not hurt. There were no other injuries reported.

Fire officials said one unit of a four-unit building is a complete loss.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

