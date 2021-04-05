Firefighters battle large apartment fire in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fire crews are still putting out hotspots after a large fire at an apartment in Riverview overnight.

It happened at the Riverview Crossing Apartments on Pennsylvania near Fort St.

The Riverview fire chief said the fire started just after 10 p.m. in the apartments on the west side of the building and then moved through the third floor apartments due to attic space.

There are 24 units in the building, and not all were occupied, according to the fire chief, but everyone was displaced.

Crews from several Downriver fire agencies responded and are still on scene.