Firefighters battling blaze at Woodward Bar & Grill in Detroit, people evacuated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fire crews are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at the Woodward Bar & Grill on Woodward Avenue and Baltimore in Midtown, Detroit.

People have been evacuated from the building. There is a concern that the fire and smoke exposure could spread to a row of buildings on the street.

Fire officials say the back of the building has partially collapsed.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

