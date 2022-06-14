Watch
News

Actions

Firefighters battling blaze at Woodward Bar & Grill in Detroit, people evacuated

Posted at 11:42 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 12:02:23-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fire crews are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire at the Woodward Bar & Grill on Woodward Avenue and Baltimore in Midtown, Detroit.

People have been evacuated from the building. There is a concern that the fire and smoke exposure could spread to a row of buildings on the street.

Fire officials say the back of the building has partially collapsed.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

7 Action News crews are on the scene gathering more information.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!