Firefighters, civilians injured after crash involving SUV, fire truck in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Several injuries involving firefighters and civilians were reported after a crash involving an SUV and a fire truck on Detroit's east side on Wednesday morning.

According to the fire department, the crash happened at Dickerson and Houston-Whittier, just off of Gratiot.

A fire chief said two civilians and two firefighters were hurt. All were transported to the hospital.

The fire truck was responding to a scene when the crash happened. No other details at this point.

