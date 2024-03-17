Firefighters help rescue trapped guests from fire at Dearborn hotel

(WXYZ) — About 75 people were evacuated early Sunday after a fire at the Chatura Hotel in Dearborn.

Fire officials say the received a call about the fire around 1:38 a.m. on Sunday.

The Dearborn Fire Department said firefighters helped rescue trapped guests on the second floor.

Officials say flames and smoke reached rooms on the third and fourth floors of the four-story building.

We’re told everyone inside was able to evacuate to safety.

According to the Dearborn Fire Department, firefighters treated guests for minor injuries. One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

About 35 displaced guests were transported to a temporary shelter.

“I commend the more than two dozen Dearborn firefighters; our Emergency Manager, Captain Jim Rodgers; and Fire Chief Joseph Murray who swiftly and expertly responded to the fire emergency at the Chatura Hotel this morning. Although we never hope to be forced to employ emergency operations, I am thankful for the leadership and professionalism of our fire department and the Department of Parks & Recreation who quickly and seamlessly coordinated shelter and relief to those displaced by the fire,” said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud.

The fire investigation is ongoing.