Firefighters respond after driver crashes into Detroit home, causing fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit firefighters responded to a Detroit home on Sunday afternoon after a driver crashed into it, causing a fire.

The Detroit Fire Department said they responded to the call of a vehicle into a home and a fire in the 16100 block of Oakfield around 4 p.m.

According to DFD, the driver reportedly struck the gas meter, and firefighters arrived to flames coming out of the home.

Officials said the driver sustained minor injuries and that the three people inside the home were able to get out safely.

DFD crews remained on the scene while DTE crews turned off the gas, officials said.

