First 10 phone calls made to Ingham County 911 during the MSU shooting have been released

More than 2,000 phone calls were made to Ingham County 911 on Feb. 13, the night of the deadly shooting on Michigan State University's campus.

The first call came from Berkey hall at 8:18 p.m.

One call said, "Listen, are you with anybody that's been shot? Yes, we have several people shot. Several people, what room number? How many -inaudible - room 114. One-four how many people? At least four or five."

The calls continued to flood dispatch from Berkey Hall. A call from room 135 went, "They shot inside our classroom, they shot inside our classroom." "Alright is anyone in that class room hurt?" "Yes, yes. Somebody was shot, I believe more than one person."

Dispatch helped get law enforcement to the scene, and helped students stay safe.

"You guys just stay barricaded in the room, we have a call in for service, we have multiple officers that are going to be in route. If you hear anything or any body else start to get closer, the sounds get closer call us right back," said one dispatcher.

Currently, one student out of the five students that were injured remains at Sparrow Hospital. According the officials, the student is still in critical condition.

