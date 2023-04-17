First 2024 Corvette E-Ray sold at auction raising $1.1 million for DonorsChoose

The first-ever electrified 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray sold at auction for $1.1 million for the education nonprofit DonorsChoose.

The vehicle was auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction on April 15, and Corvette Executive Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter was on hand to help with the bids.

The E-Ray was the first produced and is powered by a 6.2L small block V-8 in the rear and an electric motor on the front axle, with a combined 566 horsepower and has a 0-60 mph time of just 2.5 seconds.

“General Motors and Chevrolet are proud to join DonorsChoose on its mission of combatting inequality in school funding by providing underserved communities with the resources needed for a quality education,” said Steve Majoros, chief marketing officer, Chevrolet. “The Corvette E-Ray is a special product for Chevrolet, and we are honored that the proceeds from the sale of VIN 001 will aid this organization in supporting students and teachers around the nation.”

DonorsChoose was founded in 2000 and helps provide resources to teachers. 100% of the proceeds will go to DonorsChoose to help schools in low-income communities.