First-ever Detroit Sandwich Party taking place this weekend in Eastern Market

The first-ever Detroit Sandwich Party is taking place this weekend in Eastern Market and it's free for people to attend.
The event is organized by three Detoriters – Carlos Parisi, Will McDowell and Bekah Galang.
Parisi, who is the owner of Aunt Nee's Chips and Salsa, is also part of a group that celebrates Detroit Sandwich Week in the winter that helps support small businesses.
Watch our report about Detroit Sandwich Week from December 2023 below
The Sandwich Party is free to attend and its taking place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Shed 5 at Eastern Market.
Partygoers will be able to purchase as many small-format sandwiches as they'd like from all around Detroit.
People can also purchase a VIP pass for $100 on the Detroit Sandwich Party website. The ticket includes exclusive access to the party one hour early with $1 off each sandwich purchased, a free t-shirt and an invite to the after-party.