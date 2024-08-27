First-ever Detroit Sandwich Party taking place this weekend in Eastern Market

The first-ever Detroit Sandwich Party is taking place this weekend in Eastern Market and it's free for people to attend.

The event is organized by three Detoriters – Carlos Parisi, Will McDowell and Bekah Galang.

Parisi, who is the owner of Aunt Nee's Chips and Salsa, is also part of a group that celebrates Detroit Sandwich Week in the winter that helps support small businesses.

Watch our report about Detroit Sandwich Week from December 2023 below

'It's a beautiful thing.' Group of Detroiters keeping small businesses going with 'Sandwich Week'

The Sandwich Party is free to attend and its taking place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Shed 5 at Eastern Market.

Partygoers will be able to purchase as many small-format sandwiches as they'd like from all around Detroit.

People can also purchase a VIP pass for $100 on the Detroit Sandwich Party website. The ticket includes exclusive access to the party one hour early with $1 off each sandwich purchased, a free t-shirt and an invite to the after-party.