First-ever IMAX Auditorium coming to MJR in Southgate

The first-ever IMAX auditorium is coming to metro Detroit, and it will be at the MJR Southgate Cinema.

According to MJR Theatres, the company partnered with IMAX to bring the state-of-the-art IMAX auditorium to MJR in Southgate this fall.

The redesigned auditorium will be equipped with IMAX Laser projection, which is the most advanced theatre experience to date.

According to IMAX, it's a 4K laser projection system with a new optical engine, custom-designed lenses and more technology only available to IMAX screens.

“Our partnership with IMAX is the next step in our evolution to continuously providing our guests the ultimate movie experience,” said Joel Kincaid, the VP of operations for MJR Theatres. “While IMAX has been expanding across the globe it’s been well over a decade since an IMAX has opened in Metro-Detroit. MJR is proud to bring IMAX to our downriver communities and provide the only IMAX fitted with Recliners in Metro Detroit.”

“The MJR Theater has been a valued member of our business community for 25 years,” Mayor Joseph Kuspa of Southgate said in a statement. “This new experience will certainly enhance the entertainment offerings for our residents and those throughout our region. And, like so many other avid moviegoers, we’re looking forward to the IMAX premiere.”

Construction on the auditorium is set to begin this fall.