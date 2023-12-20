First-ever PGA Tour Superstore in Michigan coming to Novi next year

Michigan's first-ever PGA Tour Superstore is coming to metro Detroit next year.

The company, which is part of the Blank Family of Business from Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, has targeted a Detroit expansion for the past five years, according to the company.

The store will be located at the intersection of Haggerty and 8 Mile roads in Novi in the former Dick's Sporting Goods space. It's expected to open in the summer of 2024.

It will be 42,000 square feet with a more than 1,300-square-foot putting green. It will also include four golf simulators, two STUDIO bays and four practice bays.