Watch Now
News

Actions

First-ever PGA Tour Superstore in Michigan coming to Novi next year

PGATSS.Columbus.jpeg
PGA Tour Superstore
PGATSS.Columbus.jpeg
Posted at 3:54 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 15:54:54-05

Michigan's first-ever PGA Tour Superstore is coming to metro Detroit next year.

The company, which is part of the Blank Family of Business from Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, has targeted a Detroit expansion for the past five years, according to the company.

The store will be located at the intersection of Haggerty and 8 Mile roads in Novi in the former Dick's Sporting Goods space. It's expected to open in the summer of 2024.

It will be 42,000 square feet with a more than 1,300-square-foot putting green. It will also include four golf simulators, two STUDIO bays and four practice bays.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dec. 30: Lions on 7!