First federal judge of South Asian descent to serve as U.S. District Court judge for Eastern Michigan

(WXYZ) — The U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Judge Shalina Kumar, Oakland County’s Chief Circuit Court Judge, to serve as the US District Court judge for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Judge Kumar will be the first federal judge of South Asian descent in Michigan.

On June 30, President Biden nominated Judge Kumar to serve as U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District. He also nominated Judge Jane Beckering to serve as the U.S. District Court judge for the Western District of Michigan.

“Judge Kumar and Judge Beckering are two outstanding and highly qualified women. Judge Kumar is a respected Chief Judge of the Oakland County Sixth Circuit Court, and I know she will continue her excellent work as a federal judge. Judge Beckering is a highly qualified judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals and has extensive experience serving in Michigan. Their confirmation is great news for Michigan,” Senator Debbie Stabenow said.

Chief Judge Shalina D. Kumar has served on the Oakland County Sixth Circuit Court since 2007. She was appointed Chief Judge of the Circuit Court by the Michigan Supreme Court in January of 2018. In addition to her chief judge duties, Judge Kumar retains a full caseload covering both civil and criminal matters.

Throughout her years on the bench, Judge Kumar has served as a presiding judge of the Adult Treatment Court, the Chairperson of the Oakland County Criminal Assignment Committee, the bench liaison to the Oakland County Bar Association Circuit Court Committee, a member of the Michigan State Bar Professionalism Committee, and a member of the Executive Committee of the Michigan Judges’ Association.