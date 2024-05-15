First Lady Jill Biden to tour Michigan from the U.P. to Detroit over 3 days

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel all across Michigan later this week, starting in the Upper Peninsula and ending in Detroit.

Biden and Emhoff will arrive in Marquette on Thursday afternoon and then speak at a political event.

Later Thursday, they will speak at a community event with the Bay Mills Indian Community and Sault Ste. Marie Tripe of Chippewa Indians in the eastern part of the U.P.

On Friday afternoon, they will host a listening session with the two tribes about health care, and then will tour the Soo Locks before they head to Mid Michigan.

During their time in Mid Michigan, they will speak at a political event and then fly to metro Detroit on Friday night before speaking at a political event in Detroit on Saturday morning in Detroit.