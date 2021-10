(WXYZ) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be back in Michigan next weekend as she will be the guest speaker at a Jewish school's annual dinner.

Biden will give the speech at the Yeshiva Beth Yehudah dinner on Sunday. GM CEO Mary Barra will also be honored at the event.

Last month, Biden visited Royal Oak with Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as they closed out a 5-state "return to learn" trip.