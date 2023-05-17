First responders honored at Oakland County Sheriff's Awards Day Ceremony

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wednesday morning, hundreds of law enforcement personnel and citizens were honored at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Annual Awards Day Ceremony.

Each honoree somehow made a positive impact in their community.

Among those honored was the command officer of the year who acted as a victim liaison for those affected by the Oxford tragedy.

Also, two officers who responded to a 911 call of a father shooting his wife and daughter and saved one of the victims.

Bruce Mack was also honored as part time deputy of the year, he came out of retirement to serve and was awarded for the care and kindness he shows in his work.

"I just care about people, it’s what I do," said Mack.

The ceremony comes during National Police Week, founded in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy to encourage communities to recognize those who risk their lives to serve.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, "In many ways, the men and women in law enforcement are the Vietnam vets of the 70's where they’re asked to do a tough job and then they're demonized for doing it. If someone does something wrong they ought to be held accountable, but the vast majority are doing great things."

Bouchard said in the past year and a half, the county had four active shooter events.

Many of the men and women honored Wednesday engaged in active gunfire and saved lives we don't even know about.

They suit up everyday not knowing if they'll come home. Bouchard says the least we can do is say thank you.

"Maybe just say thanks to an officer you see out and about, not just in police week, but in general," said Bouchard. "Because they’re working 24/7, the pays not great, the hours aren’t great, but they want to be there to make a difference."