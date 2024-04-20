Vehicle crashes into Swan Boat Club during kid's birthday party, multiple injuries reported

BERLIN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A vehicle crashed into a building during a children's birthday party on Saturday afternoon in Monroe County, seriously injuring kids and adults, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene at Swan Boat Club located in the 600 block of Brancheau Road in Berlin Charter Township around 3 p.m.

Officials say the victims have been transported to nearby hospitals.

A press conference is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Video from the scene shows a large hole in one of the buildings.

Swan Boat Club posted the following statement to their Facebook page:

