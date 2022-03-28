First sexual assault case brought against former Boy Scout leader, dozens more possible

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fifty-one-year-old Mark Chapman walked from a New York prison into Michigan State Police custody a few weeks ago. He served 9 years on a juvenile sexual assault conviction for a victim related to him. That same victim, along with another alleged victim, are behind new charges here in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Attorney General, this is the first of what could be dozens of cases against former Boy Scout leaders.

The allegations against Chapman go back to the year 2000 involving two boys ages 11 and 12 when Chapman was a Boy Scout leader at a church in Roseville. The allegations are the assaults went on for years at Chapman’s home less than 2 miles away and at the home of the boy who was related to Chapman.

Even more disturbing, the Roseville Judge was told by Assistant Attorney General Danielle Russo Bennetts, “Mr. Chapman reached out immediately to his wife June Chapman asking her to contact the victim in this case. The victim that is unrelated to him.”

The judge was told that was on the phone and on Facebook and it was Chapman’s way of dealing with his victims years ago adding, “Mr. Chapman made threats to them about if they ever told what would happen to them.”

The evidence against Chapman includes his own statements.

Roseville District Court Judge Kathleen Tocco ordered Chapman to be held without bond.

His next court dates are April 6th at 8:30 for a pre-trial conference and April 13 at 8:30 for a probable cause hearing before Judge Alyia Marie Hakim.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release earlier this month: