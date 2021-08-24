First Tee - Greater Detroit raising money in 100-hole golf challenge, looking for golfers & sponsors

(WXYZ) — Time to tee up for a local nonprofit that’s aiming to positively impact the lives of young people in the community through the game of golf.

The First Tee - Greater Detroit is holding its 100 Hole Golf Marathon on September 20 at Chandler Park Golf Course in Detroit.

Metro Detroit golfers are shining their clubs and getting ready to play 100 holes of golf in one day to raise money for the non-profit. For perspective, that's more than 5 1/2 rounds of golf in a single day.

First Tee - Greater Detroit is aiming to raise $100,000 through the event. Golfers have already been able to raise more than $14,000.

You can pledge or join the marathon, by clicking here.

For more information, reach out to Program Director John Page at john@firstteegreaterdetroit.org

