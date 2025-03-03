Fishing licenses are now available for 2025 in Michigan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said fishing licenses are now available for the 2025 season.

According to the DNR, the new fishing license and regulation season starts on Tuesday, April 1, and those who want to fish will need to purchase a new license. They will be valid through March 31, 2026.

Anyone who is 17 or older is required to purchase a fishing license in Michigan, and they're good for all species. However, additional reporting requirements apply to some species and fishing methods.

The annual license costs $26 for Michigan residents and $76 for nonresidents. A daily fishing license is $10, and an option youth fishing license for kids ages 16 & younger is $2.

Below are the opening dates for fishing seasons in Michigan

