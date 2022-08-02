Five Michigan bridge repair projects to start this month, Whitmer announces

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced the final five bridges set to be fixed under her Rebuilding Our Bridges program are scheduled to begin this month.

“Together, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan to keep drivers safe and save them time and money," Whitmer said in a statement. "Since I took office through the end of this year, 89,000 hardworking Michiganders will have fixed over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges."

The governor's Rebuilding Our Bridge program is repairing 19 bridges in serious or critical condition that are owned by local agencies. Each bridge will have its superstructure replaced, which includes full removal and replacement of the bridge deck and supporting beams.

"This summer, we have completed seven bridge projects, with five more starting this month. We are setting up orange barrels at record pace as we make the largest investment in state roads and bridges in Michigan's history." said Whitmer.

All bridges affected by the Rebuilding Our Bridges programs will be completed and reopened within 60 or 90 days from the start of repairs. The remaining bridges along with their scheduled start dates and contracted lengh of the projects are:

Sand Creek Highway over River Raisin:

Lenawee County Start date: Aug. 1 Contract length: 90 days

Iosco Road over Red Cedar River:

Livingston County Start date: Aug. 15 Contract length: 60 days

Dollarville Road over Teaspoon Creek

Luce County Start date: Aug. 1 Contract length: 60 days

26 Mile Road over Clinton River

Macomb County Start date: Aug. 15 Contract length: 90 days

Nottawa Road over Prairie River

St. Joseph County Start date: Aug. 29 Contract length: 90 days



More information about the project updates, percent completion and detour routes can be found at Michigan.gov/BridgeBundling.

As apart of Phase II of the Rebuilding Our Bridges program, $196 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds will allow the state to fix 59 more bridges later this year.

Phase II focuses on closed and load-posted bridges. A list of the Phase II bridges can be found at experience.arcgis.com.

