Flags to be lowered to half staff in Michigan on day of Madison Heights' Fire Captain Jeffrey Brozich's funeral

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all US and Michigan flags in the State Capitol Complex and at all public buildings within the state lowered to half staff in honor of a Madison Heights Fire Captain who died while on duty earlier this week.

Jeffrey Brozich died Monday after suffering a medical emergency.

Governor Whitmer ordered that flags be lowered on Friday to coincide with the 57-year-old's funeral.

“By lowering the flags for Captain Brozich, we recognize and honor his 20 years of service at the Madison Heights Fire Department,” Governor Whitmer said in a news release. “Firefighters put their lives on the line each and every shift, and the entire state is grateful for Jeffrey’s dedication and bravery. My thoughts are with his loved ones and the Madison Heights community as they lay him to rest.”