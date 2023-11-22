Flags to be lowered to half-staff Saturday honoring Rosalynn Carter

MICHIGAN — Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags on all public grounds in Michigan to be flown at half-staff Saturday, November 25 until further notice to honor the life of former First Lady, Rosalynn Carter.

Carter died Sunday just days after entering at-home hospice care and leaves behind a legacy of advocacy for mental health care, women’s rights, bipartisan cooperation, as well as strong direction and purpose for those who find themselves married to the executive branch.

“I know her and Mrs. Ford, even though they opposed each other and ’76 campaign, they were both strongly for the ERA, Equal Rights Amendment. Mrs. Carter had quite a few causes and endeavors that she really made an impact on,”Jim Kratsas— retired curator for the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum told FOX 17, calling her bright, kind, and a strong activist.

“From her efforts as a pioneering advocate for mental health to the hard work she did building houses alongside her husband with Habitat for Humanity, Mrs. Carter dedicated her long life to making a real difference in other people’s lives,” Whitmer wrote of the 96-year-old.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags will remain at half-staff until further notice.